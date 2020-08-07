Leatherman Terminal on track for 2021 opening

Construction of the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal is on schedule for a March 2021 opening, S.C. Ports said in their latest release.

“We look forward to opening the first phase of the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal, which will be the country’s first container terminal in more than a decade,” S.C. Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome said. “The Leatherman Terminal will enable S.C. Ports to handle more cargo and bigger ships. Businesses depend on us to efficiently move their cargo, and this flow of goods creates more jobs and investment in South Carolina.”

The site development and construction of such a massive project requires many project partners. S.C. Ports’ engineering team works on the 286-acre site every day with many contractors, including HDR Inc., Banks Construction Co., Samet Corp., Cape Romain/McLean A Joint Venture and Cape Romain Contractors Inc.

“Our engineering team and project partners have done an absolutely amazing job overseeing this very complex construction project,” S.C. Ports COO Barbara Melvin said. “It is so exciting to see the culmination of a multi-decade effort nearing completion. With great creativity and coordination, they are transforming the former Navy Base site into a state-of-the-art container terminal. I am so proud of the work they are doing for South Carolina.”

Phase One of the terminal will add 700,000 TEUs of annual throughput capacity to the Port of Charleston. At full build-out, the three-berth terminal will double S.C. Ports current capacity by adding 2.4 million TEUs of throughput capacity.

S.C. Ports is in the final year of a six-year capital improvement plan, a culmination of years of strategic infrastructure planning and $2 billion in investments. The Leatherman Terminal complements efforts to modernize Wando Welch Terminal and deepen Charleston Harbor to 52 feet. These investments will enable S.C. Ports to handle four 14,000-TEU vessels simultaneously in 2021.