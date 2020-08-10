MidCoast Council: More erosion expected

MidCoast Council said in its latest release that they are expecting more erosion along their coastline today, with five metre south-easterly swells predicted for late this afternoon and evening.

While Council is watching the coastal erosion hotspots of Old Bar and Jimmys Beach most closely, erosion could occur along most of the MidCaost coastline, they stated.

Since the last weather event a fortnight ago, Council has moved a further 3,000 cubic metres of sand onto Jimmys Beach, but has had to cease while this event takes place.

Council’s Coastal Management Coordinator, Andrew Staniland, said that when multiple storm events occur close together, such as the during the last month, renourishment cannot be commenced fast enough to assist.

“Erosion at Jimmys Beach has long been identified and managed by Council. The current situation of numerous events close to each other is identified in the Coastal Zone Management Plan, highlighting how vulnerable this section of our coast is to storm action and erosion,” said Mr Staniland.

For several years, Council has successfully provided a sand buffer through its sand renourishment program to prevent the erosion of The Boulevarde, endorsed by community as the most effective measure at the time, ahead of hard engineering solutions.