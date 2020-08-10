MidCoast Council: More erosion expected

MidCoast Council said in its latest release that they are expecting more erosion along their coastline today, with five metre south-easterly swells predicted for late this afternoon and evening.
While Council is watching the coastal erosion hotspots of Old Bar and Jimmys Beach most closely, erosion could occur along most of the MidCaost coastline, they stated.
Since the last weather event a fortnight ago, Council has moved a further 3,000 cubic metres of sand onto Jimmys Beach, but has had to cease while this event takes place.
Council’s Coastal Management Coordinator, Andrew Staniland, said that when multiple storm events occur close together, such as the during the last month, renourishment cannot be commenced fast enough to assist.
“Erosion at Jimmys Beach has long been identified and managed by Council. The current situation of numerous events close to each other is identified in the Coastal Zone Management Plan, highlighting how vulnerable this section of our coast is to storm action and erosion,” said Mr Staniland.
For several years, Council has successfully provided a sand buffer through its sand renourishment program to prevent the erosion of The Boulevarde, endorsed by community as the most effective measure at the time, ahead of hard engineering solutions.
Photo: midcoast.nsw.gov.au
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 14 days ago
MidCoast Council: Possible further erosion at Jimmys Beach
MidCoast Council is watching Jimmys Beach closely as weather forecasts indicate that further coastal...Posted: 14 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 year ago
MidCoast Council: New Sand Arrives at Jimmys Beach
The New South Wales’ MidCoast Council will continue to replenish the sand on Jimmys Beach next...Posted: about 1 year ago
-
Posted: over 3 years ago
MidCoast Coastal Erosion Scheme on the Table
A multi-disciplinary Coastal Management Group has been formed to focus on Old Bar and Manning Point ...Posted: over 3 years ago
-
Posted: 28 days ago
Spotlight on Jimmys Beach, Hawks Nest and Old Bar Beach
A severe weather system is expected to impact the MidCoast region today, with damaging winds and sur...Posted: 28 days ago