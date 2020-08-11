Back to overview
Home » Dredging Today » Komandoo upgrade work in full swing

Komandoo upgrade work in full swing

August 11, 2020, by Eldin Ganic

The harbor development and upgrade works at Sh. Komandoo are well underway, with overall 73% project progress, the Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) reports.

“The installation of quay wall blocks is now complete, and concreting work is ongoing on the insitu wall & capping beam of quay wall structures,” said MTCC in their latest release.

Additionally, project works include maintenance of new harbor basin – dredging of 35, 348cbm; channel dredging work (14,371cbm); breakwater construction; revetment construction; construction of 190m of quay wall; installation of 1,991 sqm pavement and installation of navigation lights.

The estimated value of the project is $1.9 million.

The equipment for this project was mobilized on 8th December 2019.

Photo: MTCC

Related news

List of related news articles