Extension works of Port of Koper’s Pier I kick off

Port of Koper, Slovenia, has officially started the main construction works on the extension of the southern part of Pier I.

The first phase of the project includes the quayside extension of 98,5 x 34,4 meters. The quayside is expected to be completed in March 2021, bringing the total length of the quay to 695 meters.

During the second phase, around 24.830 m2 of additional stacking areas for containers will be constructed – these works should be completed in 2022.

With the extension of Pier I the annual capacity of the container terminal will rise to 1.3 million TEU, said the port.

“Together with the optimization of various terminal processes, the capacity is expected to increase further to 1.5 million TEUs/year. In addition to the annual capacity increase, daily yard capacity will also benefit from these investments,” according to the port’s latest release.

The value of the investment is EUR45,6 million, partially co-financed from the NAPA4CORE project of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) program.