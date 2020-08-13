TasPorts announces Burnie Port initiative

TasPorts has released a major initiative to develop a critical export gateway at the Port of Burnie which will lay the foundation for exponential growth in Tasmanian mineral exports to global markets.

TasPorts CEO, Anthony Donald, said that the Burnie Export Gateway initiative will bring significant trade and economic benefits to the State.

“This initiative will lay the foundation for exponential growth in Tasmania mineral exports to global markets, enabling capacity for larger vessels to berth and ensuring fit-for-purpose terminal infrastructure,” Mr Donald said.

In August 2018 TasPorts released its Port Master Plan to guide a coordinated, state-wide vision for the future of Tasmania’s multi-port system. The Port of Burnie was identified as a key component of Plan, with significant opportunity identified to enable growth in bulk mineral exports, along with scope to develop an international container terminal.

Following industry engagement over the last two years, TasPorts has evolved its planning culminating in the release today of the Burnie Export Gateway Initiative.

“Importantly, this initiative will enable exponential growth across multiple mineral exports, dry bulk cargo, forestry products and international containers to global markets, over a 30-year horizon,” Mr Donald said.

“TasPorts understands that working alongside industry is critical in ensuring this infrastructure is aligned to market demand, both in terms of volume growth and timing.”

PROJECT SCOPE

• Capital dredging to accommodate Panamax vessels (up to 14.6m draft), at a DWT of 65,000– 85,000 tonnes;

• Port infrastructure development to increase volume of on port cargo operations;

• Development of ship loading infrastructure, including mobile crane reclaimer, conveyors, stockpiles on port, undercover storage capability and road optimisation.

In order to accommodate future growth of up to 10 million tonnes of export, a second phase to the project (Stage 2) has been scoped and, subject to funding, would entail:

• creation of a new deep-water berth (Berth 8) to accommodate vessels up to Cape size (18.8 metre draft), at a DWT of 125,000 to 200,000 tonnes;

• reclamation of land to build a multi-commodity terminal with ship loading capability for minerals (bulk and concentrate), forestry and international containers.

