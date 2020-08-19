Work progresses on Doncaster flood scheme

Works are progressing well to repair a 40 metre slip on a flood defence in Doncaster damaged by last November’s floods.

According to the Environment Agency, rock bags are being installed to reinforce the bank.

The £1.6 million works at Wheatley Park are expected to be complete by mid-September and are part of an overall £32 million package of repair works across Yorkshire.

At the start of the repair works, a large 42 tonne excavator was transported to site using a pontoon to help with the works. Large barges are being used to transport materials in to the repair site.

The repair works are being carried out by the Environment Agency’s framework contractor BAM Nuttall and their specialist contractor Waitings.