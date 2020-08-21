North Manitou Island dredging almost done

MCM Marine, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan is putting finishing touches to the North Manitou Island ferry dredging project.
According to the Army Corps, MCM Marine won contract to hydraulically dredge approximately 28,000 cubic yards of shoaled material from the south side of the island’s dock.
This shoaled material, comprised mostly of sand, is being pumped to a designated placement zone along the shoreline beginning 1,000 feet south of the harbor.
Dredging operations commenced on August 6 and completion of all work is anticipated today or tomorrow.
The dock was last dredged by USACE in 2011.
USACE Detroit District entered into an inter-agency agreement with the National Park Service for this project and has had great cooperation with the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore personnel to help make this a success.
Photo: USACE
