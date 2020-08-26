Bushehr Port dredging plan unveiled

A dredging program on the internal and external canals of Bushehr Port was officially inaugurated today in a ceremony on the occasion of Iranian Government Week (August 23-29) to provide traffic and mooring for 30,000-ton vessels in this port.

According to the Head of Iran Port and Maritime Organization (PMO), Mohammad Rastad, who attended the inauguration ceremony, with a total cost of about $45.23 million, the project is going to be completed over a 20-month period.

Image source: PMO

The total volume of dredged material, set to be removed during this project, is estimated at 5.75 million cubic meters, Rastad added.

According to PMO, construction of new dolphins for mooring of passenger ferries, repairing and reconstruction of the existing ro-ro wharf, organization of a sea passenger terminal and construction of a floating wharf for Kharg Island passenger vessels will also be included in this capital development project.