MTCC harbour projects on track

Construction works on the F. Dharanboodhoo Harbour Upgrade project are well underway, reports the Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC).
According to MTCC, works on the project started on 27th May 2020.
Dredging operations are currently ongoing with 50% completion and overall 22% project progress, the company said.
MTCC also added that work on Hdh. Nellaidhoo Harbour project is on schedule, with overall 32% project progress.
The blocks needed for the construction of quay wall here were transferred to the project site on 25 August 2020.
Both projects are on track for completion in early 2021.
Photo: MTCC
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 2 days ago
MTCC update on harbour projects
Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) successfully completed work on the constructio...Posted: 2 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Dharanboodhoo harbor upgrade moves forward
Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) today released the latest update on their F. Dhara...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Madduvari South Harbour scheme in full swing
Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) is making great progress with the design and c...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Dharanboodhoo harbor work moves ahead
Work on the F. Dharanboodhoo harbor upgrade project started two days ago, following project mobiliza...Posted: 2 months ago