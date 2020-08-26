MTCC harbour projects on track

Construction works on the F. Dharanboodhoo Harbour Upgrade project are well underway, reports the Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC).

According to MTCC, works on the project started on 27th May 2020.

Dredging operations are currently ongoing with 50% completion and overall 22% project progress, the company said.

MTCC also added that work on Hdh. Nellaidhoo Harbour project is on schedule, with overall 32% project progress.

The blocks needed for the construction of quay wall here were transferred to the project site on 25 August 2020.

Both projects are on track for completion in early 2021.