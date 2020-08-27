Bell Dredging introduces updated design of BCD250-M

Bell Dredging Equipment, manufacturer of equipment for the dredging and offshore industry located in the Netherlands, is introducing their updated design of the Bell Cutter Dredger (BCD) – the BCD250-M.

The M stands for Multifunctional. This means that three of the Bell dredge heads can be installed for all different types of soil.

“We are always innovating and developing,” said Thijs van den Outenaar, sales engineer at Bell.

“But there are more advantages which makes the BCD250-M the best cutter suction dredger in its class. In the control cabin the operator has 180 degree wide-view. You can follow all aspects of the dredging process inside, including real-time solids production. The dredge pump is located under water for higher production. And the discharge pipe can be replaced easily, as it is not running trough the engine room.”

Image source: Bell

One of the Bell heads that can be installed on this Multifunctional dredger is the Bell cutter head. This is a high torque cutter used for compact layers of soil, sand and clay.

“Besides the normal cutter, you can also install the double cutter head with double power to dredge even harder materials. And last but not least is the sand production head for a maximum production when dredging loose materials like silt, sand and gravel. All of these pump heads are including water jet nozzles in and around which keeps the head clean and creates a better mixture under water,” the company stated.

Also, the BCD250-M has a suction and cutting depth up to 9 or up to 15 meters, a draft of 1,10 meters and is available in two variations: diesel driven or fully electric.

It has a total installed power of 405 kW and is able to produce 1250m3/h of mixture.