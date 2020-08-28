Cairns development project VIDEO

Ports North latest video puts together all of the interesting elements of the Cairns Shipping Development Project that was completed in May.

In total, more than 400,000 hours were put into the project.

The work included dredging the Cairns shipping channel, building an 8km pipeline to transfer silt for re-use and restoring six wharves built more than 100 years ago.

During the works, around 800,000m3 of mud and silt was dredged and 30 new berthing dolphins constructed along the wharves utilising the largest diameter steel piles ever driven in the region.

Take a look at the incredible footage of how this major regional infrastructure project came together.