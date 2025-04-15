Stella Passage development project on the way

Back to overview
Port Development
April 15, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Port of Tauranga has lodged an application under the Fast-track Approvals Act 2024 for its proposed development of Stella Passage.

Photo courtesy of the Port of Tauranga

The project involves extending the Sulphur Point container berth by 385 metres (in two stages) and the Mount Maunganui wharves by 315 metres, by converting existing cargo storage land within the port’s current footprint.

Port of Tauranga Chief Executive, Leonard Sampson, said that the project is of regional and national significance.

The Stella Passage development will allow Port of Tauranga to maximize the efficient use of existing infrastructure by increasing berth capacity,” he said. “It is vital to future economic growth and meeting the needs of New Zealand importers and exporters.”

The project also involves associated reclamation of land behind the new wharves and dredging.

