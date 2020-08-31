Cheesequake Creek dredging kicks off

Last week, Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. announced the start of Cheesequake Creek dredging works.

The project will last until the end of September assuming there are no weather delays or mechanical issues.

In February, Pallone announced $4.1 million in federal funding for the dredging of Cheesequake Creek.

Cheesequake Creek in New Jersey serves as an inlet from the Raritan Bay for hundreds of recreational vessels that utilize the five marinas on the creek.

In recent years, sediment deposition in the creek has dramatically increased, impacting navigation, safety, and overall usage of the channel.

The last maintenance dredging of the Cheesequake Creek, performed by the state of New Jersey, took place in 1989.