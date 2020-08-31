Cheesequake Creek dredging kicks off

Last week, Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. announced the start of Cheesequake Creek dredging works.
The project will last until the end of September assuming there are no weather delays or mechanical issues.
In February, Pallone announced $4.1 million in federal funding for the dredging of Cheesequake Creek.
Cheesequake Creek in New Jersey serves as an inlet from the Raritan Bay for hundreds of recreational vessels that utilize the five marinas on the creek.
In recent years, sediment deposition in the creek has dramatically increased, impacting navigation, safety, and overall usage of the channel.
The last maintenance dredging of the Cheesequake Creek, performed by the state of New Jersey, took place in 1989.
Photo: USACE
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Cheesequake Creek dredging contract awarded
New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. announced yesterday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 6 months ago
Funding Secured for Cheesequake Creek Dredging
Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. has just announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will allocat...Posted: 6 months ago
-
Posted: 4 days ago
Chief’s Report for Raritan Bay and Sandy Hook Bay signed
Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and 54th Chief of...Posted: 4 days ago
-
Posted: 5 months ago
Additional Beach Replenishment Projects in Monmouth County
Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. has announced additional beach replenishment projects in Long Branch,...Posted: 5 months ago