Clark’s Cove project available for comment
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District received a permit application from the city of New Bedford for proposed work in Clark’s Cove.
The project’s purpose is shoreline protection at West Rodney French Boulevard in New Bedford, Massachusetts.
The proposed project in Clark’s Cove involves work to construct a breakwater and perform beach nourishment.
The nourishment consists of creating a 50-foot wide berm and the construction of a breakwater.
The Corps is soliciting comments from members of the public; federal, state and local agencies; Indian Tribes; and other interested parties to consider and evaluate the impacts of this proposed activity.
The deadline for sending public comments on this work is Oct. 1, 2020.
