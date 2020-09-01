Cutter body of 70CT CurveTooth on display

Royal IHC has just released this beautiful photo of their single-cast cutter body of a 70CT CurveTooth cutter head – currently under construction.

The adapters for the teeth will be mounted in the pods which are cast integrally with the complete body.

IHC photo

According to IHC, this makes the CurveTooth cutter teeth exceptionally strong and robust capable of handling the toughest soils.

The IHC Curve Tooth cutter head is intrinsically strong and durable. This is thanks to a single-cast cutter body, which means there are no weak points resulting from welding. It’s one piece of continuous material, unlike options in the market, which are welded together after casting.

The curved design of the tooth is also stronger and more compact than competitors, and is able to withstand higher strains and stresses with the smallest possible cross-sectional area of the teeth.

The cutting segment of the whole tooth is based on a snail’s tooth – highly effective since it is used to scrape food from rocks, and self-sharpening so it doesn’t become blunt over time.



