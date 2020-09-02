‘First Stone’ for South Jetty Project

Pacific Northwest Waterways Association (PNWA), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District, and the U.S. Coast Guard had a “First Stone” Event at J.E. McAmis’ Mouth of the Columbia River South Jetty Project yesterday.

Senator Wyden, Congresswoman Herrera-Beutler, Congresswoman Bonamici, CAPT Smith – USCG Sector Columbia River Commander, and COL Mike Helton – USACE Portland District Commander were all in attendance.

Commenting the latest news, Congresswoman Herrera-Beutler said: “Jetties on the mouth of the Columbia River are vital in protecting against storms and preventing erosion and buildup of sediment that impacts the livelihoods of our ports and coastal communities.”

“This is why I’ve worked in Congress to secure federal funding to help shore up our jetties to protect our region’s most important waterway.”

Under the project, J.E. McAmis will oversee the placement of 400,000 tons of rock along the 6-mile jetty, the final piece of a three-phase rehabilitation of the jetties protecting the mouth of the Columbia River.

The repairs are expected to last until October 2024.