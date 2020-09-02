Petaluma River dredging about to begin

The Petaluma River dredging operations will begin on Friday, September 4, and will end no later than October 29, 2020, the City of Petaluma, CA, reports.

Under the official plan, dredging will begin at Shollenberger and then work downstream (towards the Bay) to address some spots of shoaling along the channel. Once that area is complete, work return to Shollenberger and then go upstream (towards the City core), finishing with the Turning Basin.

The work, to be conducted by Pacific Dredging, in this Upper River portion will be completed with a 74’ suction dredge, Sandpiper. A 24” pipe will be connected to the dredge and material will be pumped through the pipeline into the Shollenberger disposal site.

The longest length of pipeline will be ~14,000 ft when the dredge is working in the turning basin. The pipeline will be submerged for most of it’s length but marked with buoys.

Over the past decade, silt has built up in the Petaluma River, making it impossible for tourists and locals to boat down the river, whether as part of a day’s excursion for shopping and lunch in Petaluma or as part of one of the many water-based events such as the Holiday Lighted Boat parade.

Removing this silt through dredging will result in a deeper river that will accommodate a wide variety of boats. This means more recreation opportunities, the return of river events, and a revitalized riverfront economy and experience.

Dredging also will offer more flood protection, the city said.