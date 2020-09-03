Bolshoy Kamen dredging complete

FSUE Rosmorport said in their latest release that its Far East Basin Branch has completed dredging in the Bolshoy Kamen bay under the contract with OOO Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” for completion of the shipyard’s fourth phase.

The construction of a canal intended for installation of the bateau port (a watertight gate) of the shipyard’s dry dock involved seven units of the dredging fleet: two dredgers (Sakhalinets and Primorets), four self-propelled hopper barges and a support tug Vostok.

The scope of dredging exceeded 70,000 cubic meters of bottom soil.

As part of the second phase of works the company’s dredging fleet will disassemble the temporary dam of the dry dock and deepen 11,000 square meters the Bolshoy Kamen water area to -12.5 meters at the entrance to the dry dock and to -16 meters in the bay.

Rosmorport said that the total scope of dredging works exceeds 80,000 cbm of material.

More than 150,000 cubic meters of bottom soil was dumped in the Ussuri bay, according to the permit obtained from Rosprirodnadzor.