J.E. McAmis wins Snohomish clamshell project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District recently awarded a new contract to J.E. McAmis for the Snohomish/Everett clamshell dredging works.

The project calls for maintenance dredging of the Snohomish River Federal Navigation Channel in Everett, WA, via a mechanical clamshell dredge.

During the works, the contractor will remove approximately 160,000 cubic yards of dredged material from the waterway.

The placement of dredged material will take place at the Port Gardner open water disposal site.

According to J.E. McAmis, the dredge areas are from Sta. 50+00 to Sta. 78+00, Sta. 110+00 to Sta. 140+00 and Sta. 195+00 to Sta.215+00.

The work window for this dredging is 16 October 2020 through 14 February 2021.

J.E. McAmis will mobilize in November 2020, once seasonal dredging work for USACE, Portland District is complete.