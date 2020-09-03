J.E. McAmis wins Snohomish clamshell project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District recently awarded a new contract to J.E. McAmis for the Snohomish/Everett clamshell dredging works.
The project calls for maintenance dredging of the Snohomish River Federal Navigation Channel in Everett, WA, via a mechanical clamshell dredge.
During the works, the contractor will remove approximately 160,000 cubic yards of dredged material from the waterway.
The placement of dredged material will take place at the Port Gardner open water disposal site.
According to J.E. McAmis, the dredge areas are from Sta. 50+00 to Sta. 78+00, Sta. 110+00 to Sta. 140+00 and Sta. 195+00 to Sta.215+00.
The work window for this dredging is 16 October 2020 through 14 February 2021.
J.E. McAmis will mobilize in November 2020, once seasonal dredging work for USACE, Portland District is complete.
Photo: J.E. McAmis
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
McAmis ready for the 2020 Oregon and Washington dredging
J.E. McAmis out of Chico, CA, was recently awarded a $3.7 million Oregon and Washington clamshell dr...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 1 day ago
‘First Stone’ for South Jetty Project
Pacific Northwest Waterways Association (PNWA), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District,...Posted: 1 day ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
McAmis wraps up clean-up and sand capping operations in OR
J.E. McAmis, Inc., has completed pile removal and in water sand capping of the Astoria Marine Constr...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
J.E. McAmis to dredge Columbia River
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has received application for 401 Water Quality ...Posted: 2 months ago