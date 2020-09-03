Sheffield river maintenance works
The Environment Agency is about to begin work in the river channel in Sheffield this month (September) to help reduce the risk of flooding in the city.
According to the EA, gravel and debris will be removed from rivers in Malinbridge and Hillsborough to help reduce the risk of flooding in Sheffield.
These works will take place in the River Loxley and on the River Don at Norfolk Bridge.
This project is part of the £32 million programme of recovery works across Yorkshire to repair defences damaged by the flood event last February.
Lianne Grogan, Sheffield catchment advisor for the Environment Agency, said: “These works are important as part of our river maintenance programme to help reduce the risk of flooding.”
The Environment Agency has employed contractors AmcoGiffen to carry out the work.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 15 days ago
Work progresses on Doncaster flood scheme
Works are progressing well to repair a 40 metre slip on a flood defence in Doncaster damaged by last...Posted: 15 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Doncaster flood scheme underway
The Environment Agency has started works to repair a 40 metre slip on a flood defence embankment in ...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 21 days ago
Isle of Wight coastal protection program unveiled
A multi-million pound program of coastal protection works looks set to reduce the risk of flooding a...Posted: 21 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Lincolnshire beaches get new sand
The Environment Agency’s annual flood defence work to protect thousands of coastal properties from f...Posted: about 1 month ago