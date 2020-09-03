Sheffield river maintenance works

September 3, 2020, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Environment Agency is about to begin work in the river channel in Sheffield this month (September) to help reduce the risk of flooding in the city.

According to the EA, gravel and debris will be removed from rivers in Malinbridge and Hillsborough to help reduce the risk of flooding in Sheffield.

These works will take place in the River Loxley and on the River Don at Norfolk Bridge.

This project is part of the £32 million programme of recovery works across Yorkshire to repair defences damaged by the flood event last February.

Lianne Grogan, Sheffield catchment advisor for the Environment Agency, said: “These works are important as part of our river maintenance programme to help reduce the risk of flooding.”

The Environment Agency has employed contractors AmcoGiffen to carry out the work.