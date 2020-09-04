Apex raises the bar in WA’s Wheatbelt

Apex Envirocare, a Wangara based company specializing in innovative solutions to a variety of environmental, civil and geotechnical problems, was recently engaged to carry out dredging and desludging works on a Waste Water Treatment Plant pond in the heart of WA’s Wheatbelt region.

The remotely located site consisted of a singular primary pond, a relatively compact laydown area with very limited freshwater available.

Over the course of a fortnight, Apex dredging team commenced and completed desludging works across a 3782m2 clay-lined pond, recovering over a hundred tonnes of dried sediment via their Sediment Removal system.

This was achieved whilst satisfying several key client considerations which included the pond remaining online during all works and for the highest level of safety to be adhered to.

To ensure this, an unmanned remote control dredge (Mud Cat 40E) was deployed to offer an additional level of safety during the works on the pond.