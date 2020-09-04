Apex raises the bar in WA’s Wheatbelt

Apex Envirocare, a Wangara based company specializing in innovative solutions to a variety of environmental, civil and geotechnical problems, was recently engaged to carry out dredging and desludging works on a Waste Water Treatment Plant pond in the heart of WA’s Wheatbelt region.
The remotely located site consisted of a singular primary pond, a relatively compact laydown area with very limited freshwater available.
Over the course of a fortnight, Apex dredging team commenced and completed desludging works across a 3782m2 clay-lined pond, recovering over a hundred tonnes of dried sediment via their Sediment Removal system.
This was achieved whilst satisfying several key client considerations which included the pond remaining online during all works and for the highest level of safety to be adhered to.
To ensure this, an unmanned remote control dredge (Mud Cat 40E) was deployed to offer an additional level of safety during the works on the pond.
Photo: Apex
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Mudcat 40E electric dredge busy in Australia (VIDEO)
As part of a maintenance project to improve the capacity of a primary pond at a Waste Water Treatmen...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 7 months ago
WA Farm Dredging Project VIDEO
Apex Envirocare, a wholly owned Australian company specializing in solutions to a variety of envir...Posted: 7 months ago
-
Posted: 2 days ago
Petaluma River dredging about to begin
The Petaluma River dredging operations will begin on Friday, September 4, and will end no later than...Posted: 2 days ago
-
Posted: 28 days ago
Composit raises the bar in Bashkortostan Republic
Composit LLC, Kursk based developer and producer of wear-resistant rubber hoses, has just released t...Posted: 28 days ago