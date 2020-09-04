CSD500 Lucio ready for transport

The CSD500 “Lucio”, a cutter suction dredger built for the Argentinan dredging company SERVIMAGNUS, is nearly ready to go, Damen announced today.

After extensive testing at the Damen Dredging Equipment yard, the modular dredger is disassembled for transport.

Damen photo

The “Lucio” is a fully customized dredger – fitted out with accommodation unit, spud carriage pontoon, dedicated dredging instrumentation, etc. and painted with the customers company colors – which has been delivered at a short lead-time.

According to Damen, the dredger is nearly ready for transport – it will be shipped to the large maintenance dredging job in the Buenos Aires province in Argentina on the river Salado.