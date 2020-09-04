CSD500 Lucio ready for transport

The CSD500 “Lucio”, a cutter suction dredger built for the Argentinan dredging company SERVIMAGNUS, is nearly ready to go, Damen announced today.
After extensive testing at the Damen Dredging Equipment yard, the modular dredger is disassembled for transport.
The “Lucio” is a fully customized dredger – fitted out with accommodation unit, spud carriage pontoon, dedicated dredging instrumentation, etc. and painted with the customers company colors – which has been delivered at a short lead-time.
According to Damen, the dredger is nearly ready for transport – it will be shipped to the large maintenance dredging job in the Buenos Aires province in Argentina on the river Salado.
Photo: Damen
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Servimagnus opts for Damen CSD500
Damen Shipyards Group has sold a full option Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) 500 to the Argentinian dre...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Damen CSD500 working on Río Salado
Damen Cutter Suction Dredger, type CSD500, the La Portuaria is currently busy on a new dredging proj...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Transporting the new Damen CSD500
Damen Dredging Equipment today, on its official Linkedin profile, published an interesting story abo...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Two CSD500 arrive at transit point
The combined transport of two cutter suction dredgers type CSD500, a floating booster station BS500 ...Posted: 2 months ago