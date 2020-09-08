Great Lakes Dredging Team’s webinar on September 15

The Great Lakes Dredging Team will hold an informational webinar starting at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

During the webinar, speakers will discuss beneficial use of dredge material, fate and effects of microcystin in the nearshore environment, and the effect of dredge material on soil health.

Agenda

In collaboration with its partners, the Team supports timely, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable dredging practices at U.S. harbors and channels throughout the Great Lakes, connecting channels and tributaries.

In 1993, the Department of Transportation, Maritime Administration initiated the Interagency Working Group on the Dredging Process to evaluate problems and delays encountered with dredging the nation’s ports.

After public meetings, one of the resulting recommendations was to establish a team for the Great Lakes region to provide a mechanism for timely resolution of issues by maximizing interagency coordination.

