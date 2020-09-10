Fernão de Magalhães busy in Hamburg

Port of Hamburg announced yesterday that the fairway adjustment of the Elbe is on its home stretch.
In the final stage this week, the cutter-head suction dredger (CSD) Fernão de Magalhães – owned by Jan De Nul – will do the remaining work on the Elbe river bed.
This is the first time that a dredger of this type is operating in Hamburg, the Port stated.
The special dredger is expected to be in operation until the end of September.
“As the ship is used near the shore in the Blankenese area, noise pollution may arise occasionally, but this will be reduced to a minimum,” said the Port.
The entire fairway adjustment between the North Sea and the Port of Hamburg will be completed in 2021 as planned.
Photo: Jan De Nul
