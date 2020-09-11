DCI bags New Mangalore Port dredging contract

Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI) has won a maintenance dredging contract at New Mangalore Port.

According to the company, DCI took part in a global tender for “Post monsoon maintenance dredging works at New Mangalore Port”.

The tender, released by NMPT during May 2020, involves maintenance dredging for a period of three years, 2020-21, 2021-22 & 2022-23.

DCI also added that the estimated annual dredging quantity is about 6.5 million cubic meters.

Dredging will take place during the timing window for inwater works, from October to January each year.

This is the second successive maintenance dredging project won by DCI on open tender basis.

Before this, the company was the best bider for the SNC-Kochi maintenance dredging project.

DCI is also carrying out maintenance dredging at major ports like Kolkata, Paradip, Visakhapatnam, JNPT (Mumbai), MPT (Goa) and Cochin.