Get ready for the next CEDA webinar

Setting turbidity limits is a challenging task and requires a general understanding of dredging processes as well as the surrounding environment.

An integrated approach, that takes into account all crucial concepts with a balance between protecting the environment and still allowing for dredging in a cost-effective way, is necessary.

The turbidity limits will be the main topic of the next CEDA webinar.

The webinar “Assessing and Evaluating Environmental Turbidity Limits for Dredging” is taking place on September 22nd 2020.

The various steps of a methodology, ultimately leading to a set of turbidity limits, will be presented considering:

the environment baseline conditions;

the dredging operations;

the sensitive receptors and their tolerance levels;

monitoring programmes;

response options.

The webinar will be presented by members of the CEDA Environment Commission, Klavs Bundgaard, Senior Project Manager, Niras, Denmark; and Alessandra Feola, Senior Researcher, ISPRA – Institution for Environmental Protection and Research, Italy.

More Info