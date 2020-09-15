Award for Cairns Shipping Development Project

Ports North has won an Australian Engineering Excellence Award Queensland for its Cairns Shipping Development Project.

“A huge thank you goes out to the very capable contractors and consultants such as BMT, RN Dredging, Hall Contracting, AECOM, Austral Construction, Golders, Flanagan Consulting and Douglas Partners who assisted in the delivery of this complex and challenging project,” said Ports North.

The CSD Project deepened and widened the shipping channel into the Port of Cairns, enabling larger vessels to safely enter the harbour.

During the works, contractors removed around 800,000m3 of mud and silt from the Cairns shipping channel.

Ports North completed the dredging component of the project on time and on budget with environmental impact monitoring finding no adverse impacts.