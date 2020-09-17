CEDA webinar set for next week

Back to overview
September 17, 2020, by Eldin Ganic

CEDA’s webinar ‘Assessing and Evaluating Environmental Turbidity Limits for Dredging’ will take place on September 22, from 14:00 -15:00 hrs (CET). 

During the webinar, Klavs Bundgaard and Alessandra Feola will introduce a methodology with various steps that considers a balance between protecting the environment and still allowing for dredging in a cost-effective way in order to set turbidity limits.

Setting turbidity limits is a challenging task and requires a general understanding of dredging processes as well as the surrounding environment.

An integrated approach, that takes into account all crucial concepts with a balance between protecting the environment and still allowing for dredging in a cost-effective way, is necessary.

The various steps of a methodology, ultimately leading to a set of turbidity limits, will be presented considering:

  • the environment baseline conditions;
  • the dredging operations;
  • the sensitive receptors and their tolerance levels;
  • monitoring programs;
  • response options.

Photo: CEDA

