CEDA webinar set for next week

CEDA’s webinar ‘Assessing and Evaluating Environmental Turbidity Limits for Dredging’ will take place on September 22, from 14:00 -15:00 hrs (CET).
During the webinar, Klavs Bundgaard and Alessandra Feola will introduce a methodology with various steps that considers a balance between protecting the environment and still allowing for dredging in a cost-effective way in order to set turbidity limits.
Setting turbidity limits is a challenging task and requires a general understanding of dredging processes as well as the surrounding environment.
An integrated approach, that takes into account all crucial concepts with a balance between protecting the environment and still allowing for dredging in a cost-effective way, is necessary.
The various steps of a methodology, ultimately leading to a set of turbidity limits, will be presented considering:
- the environment baseline conditions;
- the dredging operations;
- the sensitive receptors and their tolerance levels;
- monitoring programs;
- response options.
Photo: CEDA
