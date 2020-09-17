CEDA webinar set for next week

CEDA’s webinar ‘Assessing and Evaluating Environmental Turbidity Limits for Dredging’ will take place on September 22, from 14:00 -15:00 hrs (CET).

During the webinar, Klavs Bundgaard and Alessandra Feola will introduce a methodology with various steps that considers a balance between protecting the environment and still allowing for dredging in a cost-effective way in order to set turbidity limits.

Setting turbidity limits is a challenging task and requires a general understanding of dredging processes as well as the surrounding environment.

An integrated approach, that takes into account all crucial concepts with a balance between protecting the environment and still allowing for dredging in a cost-effective way, is necessary.

The various steps of a methodology, ultimately leading to a set of turbidity limits, will be presented considering: