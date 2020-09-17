J.F. Brennan to dredge Howards Bay

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will remove more than 130,000 cubic yards of material, including contaminated sediment and debris, from Howards Bay in Superior, Wisconsin beginning this fall.

The removal is part of the maintenance dredging contract awarded to La Crosse, Wisconsin-based, J.F. Brennan Company, Inc.

“Cleanup of sediment at Howards Bay is a necessary action to remove beneficial use impairments and to eventually delist the St. Louis River Area of Concern,” said Project Manager Steve Rumple.

The $13.6 million contract includes dredging 52,000 cubic yards of material from the federal navigation channel and placing it in a government furnished disposal facility.

An additional 80,000 cubic yards of contaminated sediment and debris will go to the Wisconsin Point Landfill.

Strategic navigational dredging begins this fall with most dredging activities finishing by November 2021.