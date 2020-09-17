USACE Releases final EA for Lower Newport Bay scheme

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District has released the Final Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Lower Newport Bay Maintenance Dredging Project.

The final EA addresses the need to remove shoals from the Lower Newport Bay federal navigation channels.

The removal of shoals will provide continued safe and reliable commercial and recreational navigation in Lower Newport Bay.

The recommended plan proposes dredging with either a clamshell and scow or barge-mounted excavator and scow.

Under the plan, the Corps will mechanically dredge approximately 68,000 cubic yards from the Entrance Channel with nearshore placement at Newport Beach Nearshore Placement Site.

Also, USACE will mechanically dredge approximately 77,000 cubic yards from the Main Channel Balboa Reach with ocean disposal at the LA-3 ODMDS.

Construction works will most likely begin in October 2020.

It will take approximately 3 months for a clamshell dredge to complete the project.

On the other hand, barge-mounted excavator will need approximately 4 months to finish the job.