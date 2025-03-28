Newport Harbor Dredging project on track for 2025

Back to overview
Dredging
March 28, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Newport Harbor dredging project has moved a step closer, following recent approval by the Newport Beach City Council and Port of Long Beach to use dredged sediment for the Pier G Fill project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

According to Newport Harbor officials, removing the last one million cubic yards of sediment from the harbor is finally going to happen.

The dredging will get the bay back to the original depth for the first time since 1938,” said Vice Chairman Marshall ‘Duffy’ Duffield. “Obviously, this will allow for larger vessels to navigate smoothly in the harbor vs. now when low tide boats run aground easily in the main channel.”

During the recent City Council Meeting, Newport Beach City Council approved an agreement with the Port of Long Beach to depose of unsuitable dredged material at their upcoming Pier G Fill project.

This week, the POLB Board of Harbor Commissioners will consider the same agreement for approval and execution.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reviewing the final draft of the plans and specs so it can go out to bid. Things are still tracking for dredging to begin in late spring or early summer.

