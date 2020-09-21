Dragflow’s webinar on Hight Depth Dredging is set to take place on September 30, 2020.

Offshore extraction and energy production activities represent a constantly evolving technical challenge.

The use of wind and wave energy will make the installation of plants on the high seas more and more frequent, said Dragflow.

Proper maintenance of offshore platforms and infrastructures is essential in terms of efficiency and reduction of environmental impact.

Dragflow designs and produces high depth systems that can be used both – maintenance of underwater pipelines and for high depth dredging operations.