Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dragflow equipment proves reliable in Open Pit Mine

Dragflow equipment proves reliable in Open Pit Mine

Dredging
March 18, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

When Indonesia’s significant open pit mine needed an efficient dredging system, they turned to Dragflow.

Photo courtesy of Dragflow

The challenge was complex: removing highly concentrated sediment from the bottom of a basin and transporting it to a higher area of the mine, all while dealing with acidic water with a pH of 3. Maintaining the reservoir’s capacity was crucial to keeping operations running smoothly.

To tackle this, Dragflow provided a DRH Cable dredge with an HY85/160HC pump and two EXHY20 side cutters, designed with special materials to resist the acidity.

This system proved to be a game-changer, pumping up to 800 m³/h of material and transporting it over 500 meters, ensuring efficiency and reliability even in such a demanding environment.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles