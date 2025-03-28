Back to overview
Dragflow getting ready to test DRH Cable Dredger

Dragflow getting ready to test DRH Cable Dredger

Vessels
March 28, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Dragflow is getting ready to test another dredger from their portfolio, the DRH Cable Dredger.

Photo courtesy of Dragflow

The cable dredgers of the DRH series are powerful, effective, and versatile machines, available in different versions and compatible with different types of Dragflow hydraulic pumps.

These are small-sized dredgers with a high dredging depth, which can dredge up to over 200 meters deep.

Thanks to their high maneuverability and advanced control systems, DRH dredgers are ideal for dredging operations in difficult-to-access places, such as mining basins and artificial reservoirs.

They are dredgers that are easy to transport and assemble, characteristics that make them able to reach even the most remote places.

