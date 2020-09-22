Charleston Harbor deepening pays off

South Carolina Ports Authority is celebrating the arrival of the biggest container ship to ever call the U.S. East Coast – the 15,072-TEU CMA CGM Brazil.

The CMA CGM Brazil worked its way down the East Coast and arrived in Charleston Sunday morning, saving the deepest port for last.

SC Ports President and CEO, Jim Newsome, said: “This points to the success of our long-term strategy of investing in port infrastructure and deepening our harbor to accommodate the largest vessels visiting the East Coast.”

The CMA CGM Group added that the deployment of the Brazil signifies CMA CGM’s commitment to supporting the U.S. economy by maintaining strong relationships with U.S. ports and customers.

Photo/SCPA/English Purcell

The timely infrastructure investments at East Coast ports made this milestone possible.

SC Ports has invested $2 billion in infrastructure to handle more cargo and bigger ships. They are on track to open Phase One of the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in March.

The Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is fully funded and on schedule to achieve 52 feet of depth in 2021.

According to SC Ports, Charleston Harbor will be the deepest on the East Coast, capable of handling vessels without tidal restrictions.