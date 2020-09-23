North Kingstown plan on display

The USACE New England District has received a permit application from Quonset Development Corporation for a work in Narragansett Bay.

The project is located at the seaward end of MacNaught Street in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

The proposed scheme includes:

the installation of a bulkhead,

a pile-supported pier,

a catwalk and dolphin system,

removal of existing riprap along 183-linear-feet of shoreline, and

new riprap fill.

Under the plan, around 118m3 of fill material will be placed as backfill to stabilize the new bulkhead.

USACE is now soliciting comments from members of the public, federal, state and local agencies and other interested parties to consider and evaluate the impacts of this proposed activity.

The deadline for submitting the comments is October 22, 2020.