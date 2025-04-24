Rudee Inlet dredging project on display

Back to overview
Dredging
April 24, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Virginia Beach, VA, has requested authorization to perform maintenance dredging works within the Rudee Inlet.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The proposed project includes maintenance dredging, by hydraulic methods, of Rudee Inlet navigation channel frameworks, Federal Channel, Outer Deposition Basin and Lake Wesley Channel, and the beneficial use of dredged materials for beach placement at the Resort Beach (from 1st – 14th Streets) and/or Croatan Beach.

The City of Virginia Beach estimates that approximately 5.1 million cubic yards will be removed from the three Rudee Inlet navigation channel framework projects over the course of ten years.

The purpose of the project is to provide safe navigational access for recreational and commercial activities, and to provide critical harbor of refuge for vessels traveling en route up and down the Atlantic Coast.

