Restoration plan presented for the Hollywood Beach

July 16, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has presented a dune restoration plan for Hollywood Beach designed to offset impacts of maintenance dredging activities in Ventura County.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The plan is designed to offset the effects of federal maintenance dredging on the western snowy plover and California least tern, both protected under the Endangered Species Act, as well as impacts to sensitive dune habitat.

While dredging is critical for maintaining navigable harbor inlets and supporting downcoast beaches, it disrupts coastal foredune habitat used by both species.

Sand trapped by Channel Islands Harbor’s north jetty and detached breakwater forms habitat that dredging subsequently affects, including designated critical habitat for the western snowy plover.

Under the proposed plan, USACE will restore and establish coastal foredune habitat at Hollywood Beach, which includes:

  • Eradicating invasive beach grass
  • Recontouring dunes to reflect natural shapes
  • Planting native species via seeds or plants
  • Removing non-native vegetation without herbicides
  • Installing symbolic fencing and educational signage
  • Managing the area for five years following restoration

To present the plan and gather public feedback, USACE is hosting a virtual public outreach meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 24, 2025.

More information and frequently asked questions about the project can be found on the USACE website.

