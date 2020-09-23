Pancake Point gets new sand

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District recently completed dredged material placement at Pancake Point on Puget Island in Washington.

The project provided beach nourishment to an approximately 3000-foot stretch of shoreline on the Washington side of the Columbia River.

The Port of Portland’s Dredge Oregon began work on Aug. 29 and completed placement 3 days ahead of the anticipated completion date of Sept. 15.

“This is the second location that the Corps has replenished sand along our shoreline,” said Chuck Beyer, Wahkiakum County’s Public Works Director. “I’m happy though our partnership with the Corps, we were able to deliver this important work to our community members once again.”

There were three critical steps necessary to place the material on private property. These steps included a Memorandum of Agreement between the Corps and Wahkiakum County, signed right-of-entry agreements between the Corps and private landowners and finally, approved permitting from state and federal agencies.

“Making this happen took coordination at many levels,” said Karla Ellis, Portland District’s chief of waterways maintenance. “We appreciate the cooperation we received from the individual landowners, Wahkiakum County and our many state and federal partners.”