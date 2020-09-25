Corpus Christi: Repairing the North Jetty

The USACE Galveston District awarded an Option/additional work in the amount of $8.8 million on September 3, for additional areas of repair on the North Jetty under the Corpus Christi Ship Channel – Entrance Channel Jetty Repairs contract.

This additional awarded work increased the jetty repair contract to $48.3 million.

USACE said that the additional work area will require temporary closure of the north jetty beginning on October 5.

“The additional work to the north jetty will include adding armor stone and blanket stone on additional sections of the north jetty and replacing additional sections of the concrete cap on the north jetty,” said Belynda Kinman, operations manager for the District.

“For safety, during construction the contractor will be closing the north jetty to public access.”

Repairs to the jetties are being made as a result of damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, said USACE.

The contractor will be closing the north jetty in phases which include:

Phase-1 estimated from 5 Oct. to 2 Nov: Work area is located just offshore of the beach for 800 feet;

Phase-2 estimated from 2 Nov. to 16 Nov: Work area is located at the start of the beach to the end of the Phase 1 area;

Phase-3 estimated from January 2021 to March 2021: Work area is located at the start of the beach to the end of the contract work area.

According to Kinman, the current contract required completion date is Sept. 23, 2021.