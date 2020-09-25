LAD hands over new dredge barge

The Shearer Group, Inc. (TSGI) has announced the delivery of a 200’ x 60’ walking spud dredge barge built by LAD Services of Louisiana.
LAD contracted TSGI to develop the design of the barge which has the capacity to lift 114,000 lbs. of dredging spoil.
It features two 85’ tall removable spuds and one winch operated 85’ tall walking spud.
The vessel is equipped with a 43,800-gallon fuel tank and two 24,400-gallon freshwater tanks for unimpeded operation.
The pedestal crane installed is a Liebherr HS 8300 HD crane with a 125’ long boom, one of only five in the Americas.
Aboard, there is a full galley, dining area, office, bunks, storage, and workshop for prolonged operations. The vessel received an ABS Oceans Loadline.
Photo: LAD
