PJSC hosts keel laying ceremony for two new dredgers

Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation PJSC from Gorodets held the keel laying ceremony for two non-self-propelled suction hopper dredgers last week.
According to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency Rosmorrechflot, the vessels will be built under the federal project “Inland Waterways”.
The dredgers will be delivered for Volga-Don Basin Administration and Northern Dvina Basin Administration of Russia’s inland waterways.
The keel laying ceremony was followed by launching of a dredger built as part of the federal targeted investment program for 2020-2021.
The new dredgers will maintain required depth of inland waterways to ensure safe navigation for passenger and cargo ships, said Rosmorrechflot.
Under the contract, the construction is to be completed in Q4 of 2021 and Q4 of 2022 accordingly.
Key particulars of the dredger:
- length: 54 m;
- beam: 10.5 m;
- depth – 3.65 m;
- draft fully laden: 1.3 m;
- crew – 28;
- dredging capacity – 700 cbm/h.
Photo: Rosmorrechflot
