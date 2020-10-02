New dredging contracts for GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has won several major dredging contracts totaling $59.8 million.

The awarded work includes:Atchafalaya River Bay, Bar and Crewboat Cut Maintenance Dredging Project (Maintenance, Louisiana, $13.8 million);

Shore Protection, North Reach Segment, Beach Renourishment Brevard County Project (Coastal Protection, Florida, $10.6 million);

Shore Protection, Fort Pierce, Beach Re-nourishment Project (Coastal Protection, Florida, $8.5 million);

Mobile Harbor Deepening and Widening Project (Capital, Alabama, $8.3 million);

Three additional capital and maintenance awards totaling $18.6 million.

The Atchafalaya River Bay, Bar and Crewboat Cut Maintenance Dredging Project work consists of removal and disposal of shoal material excavated from the Atchafalaya River Bay.

The client on this project is the USACE New Orleans District and the project is funded by the Federal government.

Work will be executed and completed in the second quarter of 2021.

Also, the Shore Protection, North Reach Segment, Beach Renourishment Brevard County Project work entails sand replenishment of approximately 4 miles of beach with material dredged from Canaveral Shoals II borrow area, located east of Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The client on this project is the USACE Jacksonville District and the project is funded by the Federal government.

However, work is expected to be executed and completed in the first quarter of 2021.

Fort Pierce and Mobile Harbor

Equally important, the Shore Protection, Fort Pierce, Beach Renourishment Project work entails sand replenishment of approximately 1.3 miles of beach.

The clients on this project are the USACE Jacksonville District and the project is funded by the Federal government.

Similarly, work will start in first quarter of 2021, with anticipated completion in May of 2021.

Next, the Mobile Harbor Deepening Project work includes maintenance and new work dredging of the bar portion of the Mobile Shipping Channel.

This project deepens the existing channel from 49-feet to 54-feet and is the first phase of work to be performed on this deepening.

Also, the client on this project is the USACE Mobile District and the project is funded by the Federal government and the State of Alabama.

Again, work will be complete in the second quarter of 2021.