Keystone Harbor dredging starts

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin maintenance dredging in the Federal navigation channel at Keystone Harbor in Seattle this week.

The contractor, American Construction, is set to start dredging works today and continue for approximately nine weeks.

The project’s goal is to dredge roughly 50,000 cubic yards and place the material along the shoreline on the east side of the harbor.

Also, dredging will only occur at night between 9:10 p.m. to 6:45 a.m. to accommodate daytime ferry vessel traffic.

Furthermore, dredged material will be offloaded into the temporary stockpile area. Finally, it will be transported to the upland beach nourishment placement site during daylight hours.

“During the dredging, a gate for boat traffic will be temporarily installed by American Construction. If a boater needs to launch a boat, the gate will be opened by American Construction,” said USACE.