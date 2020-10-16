St. Lucie and Jupiter Inlets dredging kicks off

Dredging work on the Intracoastal Waterway in the vicinity of St. Lucie Inlet and Jupiter Inlet will start today.

The project will include the dredging of approximately 48,000 cubic yards of material from the vicinity of the St. Lucie Inlet with placement within the St. Lucie Impoundment Basin, and approximately 95,000 cubic yards dredged from the vicinity of Jupiter Inlet with placement on the beach south of the Jupiter Inlet.

The dredging is anticipated to begin in the vicinity of the Crossroads area in St. Lucie Inlet in Martin County. Further, these works will be followed by operations in the vicinity of Jupiter Inlet in Palm Beach County.

Also, maintenance dredging along the IWW is expected to be complete by February 28, 2021.

Beach placement activity will not begin until November 1, 2020, and will be continuous, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until completion.

Dredge material placement will be conducted in compliance with the applicable Florida DEP permit, and the awarded plans and specifications.

Finally, the project is being executed under a $2.7m maintenance dredging contract that the USACE Jacksonville District awarded as a small business set aside contract to Coastal Dredging Company, Inc., of Hammond, La., July 27, 2020.

