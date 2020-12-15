WEDA Gulf Coast Chapter meeting postponed
The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) recently announced their decision to postpone the annual Gulf Coast Chapter meeting until November 2021.
“The Gulf Chapter Board has been diligently tracking the societal and functional impacts of COVID related restrictions to everyone’s personal and professional lives,” WEDA said in the announcement.
“Ongoing restrictions associated with social distancing, PPE availability, work from home mandates, and travel limitations, have forced us to analyze the reality of proceeding with our annual meeting.”
According to the officials, a significant percentage of the survey responses WEDA received showed an eagerness to return to ‘normal’ and an ongoing support by the Industry.
However, after much discussion and analysis, the Gulf Chapter Board has decided that the most prudent path forward is to delay the annual meeting until November 2021.
