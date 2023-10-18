Orion to replace dry dock at Grand Bahama Shipyard

October 18, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Orion Group Holdings has won a contract worth more than $100 million for the turnkey design-build of a replacement dry dock at the Grand Bahama Shipyard, situated in Grand Bahama, Bahamas.

The scope of work includes marine works and infrastructure construction, dredging, creating new mooring facilities and providing enhancements to shore stability.

In addition, Orion will modify and extend service piers for the installation of two cutting-edge floating dry docks, which are among the largest in the western hemisphere.

The project is set to commence immediately and will conclude in late 2025.

Orion said it will be working with Bahamian subcontractors on the project.