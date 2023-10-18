Spotlight on Raccourci Bay marsh enhancement

October 18, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

Ducks Unlimited (DU) and its partners in Southern Louisiana recently received two North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) grants that will enhance and restore 4,960 acres of coastal wetlands near Terrebonne Parish’s Raccourci Bay and south of Creole in Cameron Parish.

ducks.org photo

“The securing of $3.4 million in federal funds via these two grants is a huge win for South Louisiana,” said Cassidy Lejeune, DU director of Conservation Programs for South Louisiana.

The areas of the Raccourci Bay Marsh Enhancement II project are in the Terrebonne Basin of coastal Louisiana, which has an extremely high wetland loss rate.

This second phase of the project will build on previous wetland restoration enhancements, adding an additional 1,645 acres of coastal wetlands to help offset Louisiana’s dramatic coastal wetland loss.

These improved wetlands will provide quality habitat for numerous bird species and other wetland-dependent wildlife.

Ducks Unlimited’s partners on this project include ConocoPhillips, Apache Louisiana Minerals, and Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.