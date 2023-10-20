Popponesset dredging wraps up

October 20, 2023, by Eldin Ganic

The dredging work in the Popponesset approach channel is now complete, the Town of Mashpee, Massachusetts, said.

Barnstable County Government photo

The Barnstable County began work in the channel, which is usually dredged annually in February or March, in mid-September and wrapped up on Monday, October 16.

Sand from the dredging operations was deposited at various points near the western end of the Popponesset Spit, with the expectation that it will shift eastward over time, nourishing the beach.

Demobilizing will take place over the next few days, according to a notice on the Mashpee town website.

Dredge program director Kenneth Cirillo said that the new depth of the channel would be revealed by a post-dredge survey.