Dredging starts soon at Lindsay Park Yacht Club

October 26, 2023

A dredging program will be underway soon at the Lindsay Park Yacht Club in Davenport, IA, kwqc.com reports.

Lindsay Park Yacht Club photo

Yacht club staff said that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is going to be performing the work with funding that the yacht club received a year ago that had been set aside for the dredging.

Scott Clements, Vice Commodore at Lindsay Park Yacht Club said that there’s an agreement between the City of Davenport and USACE to maintain a certain depth in the marina, and that has never really been funded enough to do anything.

“We were getting to the point where we were having problems with boats getting in and out of the slips because it’s so shallow,” Clements said. “Starting hopefully in the next two weeks, they’ll be coming in and dredging the entire marina.”

The dredging process should take about three to four weeks, weather permitting.